Monday, Feb. 28 boys high school basketball results

Boys basketball



Armada 63, Algonac 40: Drew Davis had 18 points, while Mitch Ruczynski added 13 points for Armada (9-10). Nick Folkerts and Alonzo August each scored eight points for Algonac (2-16).

Battle Creek Central 54, Battle Creek Lakeview 51: Demetrius Craig had 11 points and four steals, while Denzell Banks added 10 points and four steals for Central (17-3). Jaylen Johnson had 21 points for Lakeview (7-13).

Belleville 61, Dearborn 51: Davion Williams and Gabriel Brown each had 16 points for Belleville (17-2). Shane Moran finished with 21 points, while Hassan Beydoun added 15 points for Dearborn (12-7).

Birmingham Detroit Country Day 58, Utica Ford 45: Wendell Green had 24 points for Country Day (8-11). Alek Ivanovic finished with 17 points and Donnie Schuster scored 12 for Ford (12-8).

Canton 55, Waterford Mott 25: Eian Barker finished with 16 points, while B. Artis White scored 10 for Canton (12-7). David McCullum had eight points for Mott (8-11).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 63, Garden City 61: Shawn Williams hit the game-winning jumper with 1 second left, while Jalal Baydoun finished with 24 points and six assists for Edsel Ford (5-14). Colin McHugh had 16 points for Garden City (5-14).

Detroit Cody 69, Southfield Bradford Academy 53: William Palmer had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Kyle Jones added 14 points and eight rebounds for Cody (13-6). Hershel Boose had 18 points for Bradford Academy.

Detroit Community 38, Detroit Davis Aerospace 34: Herman Brown had 13 points and four blocks, while Kejuan Sanders scored 11 for Community (8-12).

Hamtramck 79, Dearborn Star Academy 41: Charles Shannon had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 steals, while Judus Simmons added 11 points for Hamtramck (16-3).

Okemos 52, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46: Jordan Henry had 18 points, while Vail Hartman added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Okemos (11-8). Austin Steenwyk and Brevin Deboer each scored nine for Unity Christian (16-4).

Pellston 56, Onaway 51: Enner Brand and Bret Moore each had 12 points for Pellston (14-5). Keaton Brewer finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Cody Kruse added 11 points and six rebounds for Onaway (10-10).

River Rouge 62, Southfield Christian 47: Darian Owens-White finished with 21 points and seven assists, while DreJuan Bell added 19 points and eight rebounds for River Rouge (19-1).

Southfield Farber Hebrew Day School 38, Chesterfield Township Austin Catholic 21: Josh Kornblum had 12 points for Farber Day School (5-5). Alex Radwick had 12 points for Austin Catholic (1-16).

Sterling Heights 59, Madison Heights Lamphere 37: Al Coma had 12 points, while Malot Dushaj added 10 points for Sterling Heights (15-4). Damion Shields scored 12 points for Lamphere (4-15).

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 80, Macomb Lutheran North 71: Luke Stricker had 33 points, Micah McLain added 27 points for Parkway Christian (14-4). Drew Arft finished with 20 points for Lutheran North.

Troy 60, Troy Athens 51: Jason Dietz and Danny Sully each had 19 points for Troy (17-3, 7-2 OAA White). Taylor McCaskill finished with 17 points for Athens (8-11, 3-6).