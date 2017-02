Detroit East English Village 51, Detroit Denby 13: Jayla Smith had 27 points and 10 steals for East English Village (12-4). C’Erra McHolmes added 14 points.

Detroit King 81, Detroit Cass Tech 34: Mariah Mitchel led King (16-1) with 17 points, while Jordan Lewis added 16 and De-Janae Williams 14. Arian Powell led Cass Tech with 13.

Roseville 57, Madison Heights Madison 18: Nija Collier had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Roseville (11-5, 9-1 MAC). Maddy LaGassa added 11 points.