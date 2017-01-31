Monday, Jan. 30 high school girls basketball results

Girls basketball



Arbor Prep 62, Jonesville 26: Cydney Williams scored 21 points and collected 12 rebounds and Mahri Petree added nine points and four bounds for Arbor Prep (15-0). Jonesville is 12-3.

Detroit CMA 62, Detroit Westside Academy 33: Vantane Garrett scored 26 points and Jamiya Owens added 13 points and 15 rebounds for CMA (8-7, 4-4 PSL). Alexis Crawford scored 13 for Westside Academy.

Detroit Jalen Rose Academy 57, Pontiac School of Excellence 21: Shontell Rogers had 31 points to lead Jalen Rose Leadership Academy (6-3) and Ericka Coleman and Kaija Rose each scored 10. Ashill Lee scored 10 points for Pontiac.

Lake Orion 51, Oxford 50: Sydney Strenger scored 12 points to lead host Lake Orion (5-8, 2-3 OAA). Monae Evans had 20 points for Oxford.