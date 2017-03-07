Monday, March 6 high school boys basketball tournament results

Class A

Dearborn Fordson 65, Melvindale 51: Yousuf Farhat had 22 points, and Hamze Elzayat finished with 15 points for Fordson (9-12). Montrez Fuster recorded 20 points, Josh Higgins contributed 12 points and Antonio Peeples chipped in 10 points for Melvindale (17-4).

Detroit Cody 61, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 58: Isiah Cunningham had 14 points, and William Palmer finished with 12 points for Cody (13-7). For Crestwood (15-6), Malik Rogers finished with 17 points, and Bilal Taleb recorded 11 points.

Livonia Franklin 54, Redford Thurston 46: Keyon Brown led with 18 points for Franklin (10-11) while Mark Mettie scored 17 points and eight rebounds. Jonny Cantrell scored 11 points. Daquan Gadson scored 11 points for Thurston (8-12).

Macomb Dakota 81, Port Huron Northern 37: Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 19 points and four steals, while Thomas Kithier finished with 19 points and 12 boards for Dakota (18-3). Jack Ballantyne recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Jaylen Hall produced 13 points, four assists, three blocks and three steals. Matthew Baravik finished with 13 points for Northern (6-15)

Northville 52, Novi Detroit Catholic Central 39: Jake Justice had 16 points, while Kevin Morrissey had seven points and six assists for Northville (13-8). Gustaf Tjernberg added 13 points. C.J. Baird finished with 11 points for Catholic Central.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 58, North Farmington 42: Caden Prieskorn scored 18 points for St. Mary’s (15-6) while C.J. Wilson added 16 points. Amauri Hardy led with 23 points in the loss for North Farmington (11-9) while Pat Brooks added 11.

Troy 50, Birmingham Brother Rice 42: Danny Sully had 16 points, and Jason Dietz had 15 points in the Class A district-opening triumph for Troy (17-4). Additionally, in the loss for Brother Rice (8-13), Nick Massey and Jack Moran each contributed 10 points.

Troy Athens 51, Royal Oak 46: Taylor McCaskill put up 24 points and seven rebounds for Athens (9-12). Nick Cotton scored 11 points and six rebounds. Tyler Dawsen scored 17 points for Royal Oak (14-7).

Utica Ford 72, Fraser 44: Donnie Schuster led with 21 points for Ford (13-8) while Mario Djeljaj added 17 points. Alek Ivanivic scored 12 points. Conner Ferguson scored 12 points for Fraser (6-15) while Brendon Gordly added nine.

Warren Mott 72, Warren Cousino 48: Tyler Gillery had 21 points and eight boards, while Jaalon Brown had 21 points and eight steals in the Class A district-opening victory for Mott (13-8). Additionally, Cousino (7-14) was led by Nathan Frazier, who recorded a team-high 14 points.

Westland Glenn 80, Livonia Stevenson 77 (OT): Joe Moon scored 28 points for Glenn (18-3). Christian Agnew scored 25 points. Devin Dunn scored 22 points for Stevenson (14-7) while Ian Knoph added 18.

Woodhaven 65, Gibraltar Carlson 45: Joshua Warren led with 21 points and eight assists for Woodhaven (16-5), while his brother Weshaun Warren added 20 points. Deondre Walker scored 15 points. Tyler Koons scored 16 points for Carlson.

Class B

Ann Arbor Richard 57, Canton Prep 48 (OT): Max Moon scored 16, and Andrew Kendzicky added 15 for Richard. Also, Will Lyles led all Canton Prep scorers with 13 points. Richard will play Dearborn Heights Robichaud Wednesday.

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 49, Flat Rock 41: Alex Ismail had 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Larry Rivers finished with 12 points, three assists and three steals in the Class B district-opening victory for Annapolis (13-8). Additionally, in the loss for Flat Rock (6-15), Seth Bogataj recorded a game-high 17 points.

Detroit Collegiate Prep 74, Dearborn Advance Technology 54: Kylan Shipp led with 30 points and five steals for Northwestern (17-3). John Ivory put up 12 blocks, 10 rebounds and two points for Northwestern.

Detroit Douglass 74, Detroit Westside Academy 34: Kelly Brodus led with 25 points for Douglass (15-6). Carlos Buyers-Walker scored 17 points. Robert Hearst scored 16 points. Scott Nelson scored 11 points for Westside.

Detroit Henry Ford 73, Southfield Bradford 41: Davantaye Webb had 15 points, and Antonio Green recorded 12 points for Henry Ford (11-10).

Detroit Old Redford 83, Livonia Clarenceville 29: Rocket Watts had a monster game with 40 points for Old Redford (12-9). Jawan Snoddy scored 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Detroit Osborn 80, St. Clair Shores South Lake 56: Kenneth Holloway put up 26 points and 18 rebounds for Osborn (13-8). James Lloyd scored 24 points. Donovan Zanders scored 11 points. Cody Harris led with 14 points for South Lake (11-11).

Detroit University Prep 62, Ferndale University 32: Tavis Smith led with 19 points and seven steals for Prep (17-4). Derrick Bryant Jr. scored 19 points and six assist. Andrew Legarde scored 10 points for Ferndale (7-14).

Detroit Voyager College Prep 53, Detroit Caesar Chavez Academy 36: Lamuel Polt scored 24 points for Prep (13-8). Elijah Belle scored 18 points. Pernell scored 22 points for Chavez.

Harper Woods 80, Center Line 55: Jovon Horton had 19 points and seven assists, while Sergio Stephen also finished with 19 points for Harper Woods (18-2). Center Line’s John Dibella finished with 17 points.

New Haven 94, Marine City 43: Ashton Sherrell put up 23 points and seven rebounds for New Haven (20-1). Romeo Weems scored 19 points and seven steals while A.J. Crawford Jr. added 11 points. Will Patsalis scored 16 points for Marine City.

Class C

Detroit Community 78, Dearborn Riverside 20: Damario Turner scored 21 points for Community (9-12) while Jordan Thomas added 10 points, seven steals and seven rebounds.

Detroit Cornerstone 55, Detroit Jalen Rose Academy 25: Jamal Cane scored 15 points and 14 rebounds for Cornerstone (15-5). Robert Carpenter scored 15 points and 11 rebounds. Anthony Ball scored 12 points for Jalen Rose.

Riverview Richard 60, Crystal Rey 55: Anthony Brown scored 14 points for Richard (17-3). Yuri Alonte scored 14 points as well. Sam Stewart led with 18 points for Crystal Rey (7-11).

Class D

Allen Park Inter-city Baptist 66, Taylor Trillium 26: Max Walker had 12 points for Inter-city Baptist (8-13). Taylor Trillium (0-16) was led by Pratik Singh, who finished with 10 points.

Birmingham Roeper 54, Detroit Cornerstone Leadership and Business 40: Evan Akkashian had 17 points, and Josiah Smith had 15 points for Roeper. Josh Vens chipped in 11 points.

Novi Franklin Road Christian 74, Auburn Hills Christian 51: Rohman Struggs scored 15 points, 10 steals and 10 assist for Franklin Road (5-16). Mackenzie Blackwell scored 16 points and 20 rebounds. Andrew James led with 15 points for Auburn Hills (12-9).

