Monday updates: Gladbrook-Reinbeck escapes Lynnville-Sully in 1A quarterfinals

Class 1A Quarterfinals



Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53, Lynnville-Sully 50

Gladbrook-Reinbeck opened the Iowa boys’ state basketball tournament with a 53-50 victory over Lynnville-Sully in the Class 1A quarterfinal round.

The Rebels (25-2) jumped out to a 24-22 lead at half thanks to 17 points from Joe Smoldt. The senior ended up with a game-high 29 on 11-of-25 shooting, helping Gladbrook-Reinbeck hold off the Hawks late in the game.

“Getting into a rhythm is something that’s really important to be successful and get it going later in the game,” Smoldt said. “This year, we’ve had a couple of slow starts, and that’s been one our problems, but today, we got out to a good start. That was big for us.”

With just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Tanner Foster hit a three to give Lynnville-Sully a 38-37 lead, its first of the game. Caden Kickbush responded immediately with a 3-pointer, giving the Rebels a lead they would not relinquish.

Kickbush scored 12 for Gladbrook-Reinbeck behind Smoldt. Foster ended up with 9 points, behind Brevin Hansen’s 15 and Jesse Van Wyk’s 13, but as a team, the Hawks committed 18 turnovers. Lynnville-Sully ended the season 24-2.

Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.