Monday updates: Hilmer's 18 points leads North Linn into 1A semifinals

Class 1A Quarterfinals

St. Mary’s (Remsen) 59, New London 52

St. Mary’s (Remsen) first trip to the state tournament will end with a top-four finish.

The Hawks improved to 25-0 with a 59-52 win over New London in the Class 1A quarterfinal round on Monday at Wells Fargo Arena. They advance to Thursday’s semifinal round, where they’ll play Grand View Christian at 12:15 p.m.

“It’s huge. It’s very huge,” St. Mary’s coach Scott Ruden said. “I remember being at a youth tournament in fifth grade, when this team played together there. We talked about how we were good enough to get to state. Way back then, we talked about it. It’s been a dream.

“The support of the community has been unreal. You could probably rob any bank or store in Remsen that you wanted to today. They’re all down here.”

St. Mary’s jumped out to a 22-16 lead after the first quarter by shooting 8-for-10 from the field — which included a 4-for-4 showing from deep. New London cut the deficit to three by the intermission, and came as close as two multiple times in the second half, but never took the lead.

Nicholas Ruden led all scorers with 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting for the Hawks. Jacob Wesselmann followed with 19 on 5-of-11 shooting; all of his buckets came from beyond the arc. Mason Porter and Ben Dentlinger scored 19 and 15, respectively, for New London, which finished the season 21-4.

North Linn 54, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 49

A strong fourth quarter lifted top-seeded North Linn over Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto in the second quarterfinal game of the Class 1A boys’ state basketball tournament on Monday.

The game had six ties and 10 lead changes before the Lynx uncorked a 17-5 run in the fourth quarter for a 49-38 lead with a minute left in the contest. MVAO tried to close in afterwards, but the deficit proved too much.

Jake Hilmer led North Linn (26-0) with 18 points, seven assists and five steals. As a team, the Lynx recorded 12 steals and forced 19 total turnovers, which led to 15 points. Ryan Miller added 12 points behind Hilmer.

Three MVAO players finished in double figures. Both Colby Suentjens and Juan Delegarza scored 11 while Connor Beech added 10. The Rams finished their season at 18-8 overall.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53, Lynnville-Sully 50

Gladbrook-Reinbeck opened the with a 53-50 victory over Lynnville-Sully in the Class 1A quarterfinal round.

The Rebels (25-2) jumped out to a 24-22 lead at half thanks to 17 points from Joe Smoldt. The senior ended up with a game-high 29 on 11-of-25 shooting, helping Gladbrook-Reinbeck hold off the Hawks late in the game.

“Getting into a rhythm is something that’s really important to be successful and get it going later in the game,” Smoldt said. “This year, we’ve had a couple of slow starts, and that’s been one our problems, but today, we got out to a good start. That was big for us.”

With just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Tanner Foster hit a three to give Lynnville-Sully a 38-37 lead, its first of the game. Caden Kickbush responded immediately with a 3-pointer, giving the Rebels a lead they would not relinquish.

Kickbush scored 12 for Gladbrook-Reinbeck behind Smoldt. Foster ended up with 9 points, behind Brevin Hansen’s 15 and Jesse Van Wyk’s 13, but as a team, the Hawks committed 18 turnovers. Lynnville-Sully ended the season 24-2.

North Linn and Gladbrook-Reinbeck will play Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Class 1A semifinals.

