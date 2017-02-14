Monday's high school basketball scores

Scores from across the state Monday night:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bridgewater-Emery 80, Centerville 45

Chamberlain 69, Parkston 37

Edgemont 32, New Underwood 30

Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Lake Preston 52

Ethan 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 53

Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 82, Wagner 36

Herreid/Selby Area 76, McLaughlin 46

Mobridge-Pollock 56, Ipswich 49

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Winner 46

Webster 70, Wilmot 37

Wolsey-Wessington 60, Highmore-Harrold 57

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Avon 61, Gayville-Volin 33

Chester 46, Arlington 34

Dell Rapids 55, Canton 22

Hanson 52, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 34

Kadoka Area 65, Dupree 32

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 43, Sisseton 33

New Underwood 56, Edgemont 10

Rapid City Christian 47, Crazy Horse 32

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, James Valley Christian 16

St. Francis Indian 66, Lower Brule 65, OT

Timber Lake 52, Eureka/Bowdle 45

Tiospaye Topa 76, Wakpala 55

Wall 53, Lyman 48

Waverly-South Shore 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 35