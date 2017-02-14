Monday's high school basketball scores

Scores from across the state Monday night:
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bridgewater-Emery 80, Centerville 45
Chamberlain 69, Parkston 37
Edgemont 32, New Underwood 30
Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Lake Preston 52
Ethan 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 53
Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 82, Wagner 36
Herreid/Selby Area 76, McLaughlin 46
Mobridge-Pollock 56, Ipswich 49
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Winner 46
Webster 70, Wilmot 37
Wolsey-Wessington 60, Highmore-Harrold 57
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Avon 61, Gayville-Volin 33
Chester 46, Arlington 34
Dell Rapids 55, Canton 22
Hanson 52, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 34
Kadoka Area 65, Dupree 32
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 43, Sisseton 33
New Underwood 56, Edgemont 10
Rapid City Christian 47, Crazy Horse 32
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, James Valley Christian 16
St. Francis Indian 66, Lower Brule 65, OT
Timber Lake 52, Eureka/Bowdle 45
Tiospaye Topa 76, Wakpala 55
Wall 53, Lyman 48
Waverly-South Shore 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 35