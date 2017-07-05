Mondo Duplantis wins Gatorade National Boys Track Athlete of the Year

The focus on Lafayette (La.) High pole vaulter Armando Duplantis reached worldwide proportions throughout his junior season with the Mighty Lions.

So the fact that Duplantis was among the finalists for the Gatorade National Track and Field Athlete of the Year wasn’t likely a huge surprise to many.

On Thursday morning, though, the 5-11, 147-pounder got the pleasant surprise of learning he indeed was the winner of the prestigious national award.

Gatorade officials interrupted a Duplantis family breakfast at a local restaurant to present him with the trophy honoring his incredible track and field season.

“It’s an award that I’ve always wanted to win,” Duplantis said. “It’s an award I’ve always followed. I’ve always seen the past winners. I don’t know how to describe it exactly, but it’s an honor to be on a list with such great athletes.”

The plan worked perfectly considering family breakfasts are commonplace in the Duplantis family.