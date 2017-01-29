Monroe County girls win All 'A' Classic title

Reagan Turner hit four 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead the Monroe County High School girls basketball team to a 61-55 victory over Harlan in Sunday’s All “A” Classic state championship game at the Frankfort Convention Center.

Ashlee McGeorge had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Kelsey Johnson added 12 points as the Falcons (23-2) – No. 20 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – won their third All “A” title. They also won in 1995 and 2006.

All “A” events are limited to the smallest 120 high schools in Kentucky, based on enrollment in grades 9-12.

Down 28-27 at halftime, Monroe County opened the third quarter with a 16-3 run to take control. Turner’s 3-pointer gave the Falcons a 43-31 lead at the 2:53 mark of the third.

Jordan Brock’s two free throws with 46 left in the game pulled the Dragons within 54-53, but that’s as close as it would get. Turner hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 43 seconds to seal it.

Monroe County won the rebounding battle 34-18 and outscored Harlan 10-1 in second-chance points.

Brock, a Tennessee Tech signee, hit 8 of 19 3-point tries and scored 39 points to lead Harlan (19-6).

MONROE COUNTY 61, HARLAN 55

Harlan (19-6) – Jordan Brock 39p; Noah Canady 5p; Brandi Haywood 2p, 5r; Mckenzie King 9p.

Monroe County (23-2) – Kelsey Johnson 12p; Reagan Turner 29p; Ashley Gearlds 4p, 5a, 3s; Ashlee McGeorge 12p, 12r; Lauren Hammer 4p.