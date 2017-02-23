Mont. basketball teams react to calls for segregation with show of solidarity

GREAT FALLS, Mont.– An online post that called for segregation between Native American and non-Native American basketball players in Montana produced a show of solidarity between the factions Wednesday night as the Northern C combined tournament for the state’s smallest classification of schools, got underway at Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Mont.

A day after a Billings, Mont., radio host suggested that recent unruly fan behavior means it’s time Montana high school basketball provide separate tournaments for Indians and non-Indians, members of Northern C boys’ teams from Power, Belt, Heart Butte and Box Elder – the latter two reservation schools – locked arms in a circle at center court and then shook hands.

A crowd estimated at 3,500 responded with loud cheers and applause at Four Seasons.

“We want to beat each other, but we also want to compete against each other,” said Jeremy MacDonald, head coach of the Box Elder boys and the organizer of the ceremony. “We want to bring out the best in each other and use our kids as ambassadors.”

In a post online by Billings radio personality Paul Mushaben of Cat Country KCTR 102.9, did not provide specifics but described a situation where an “Indian team involved in a tournament left people re-thinking if it’s worth it or not to host a tourney.

“The crowd is so unruly and disrespectful of the facility that it may be time for the MHSA to proceed with an all Indian tourney.”

The post was deleted late Tuesday after first appearing that morning. Many view it as racist.

“It shows resentment and hard feelings from history,” MacDonald said. “Comments like this fan the flames. I think it’s time to move past it. It’s important to understand the history and learn from it, but at some point people need to move on from it and make a better future for these kids and the generations coming after them. We can’t be fighting these same battles and arguing about racism. We’ve got to be able to work together.

“What we want to do from a Northern C perspective is show we’ve got Indian teams, we’ve got non-Indian teams, and we’re going to be good sports and we’re going to be together. And at the end of the day we’re going to shake hands and tell each other, ‘Great game.’ ”

Mushaben’s posting was titled “Indian Basketball.”

“That offended me,” said MacDonald, whose team is the defending State C champion. “We’re part of Indian basketball. And our fans don’t go and trash anybody’s gym. We help people clean up afterward. Maybe he doesn’t know about us and our program, and how we do things in our school. But to put all of us in the same category as maybe some unruly fans? That is racism. There are a lot of people upset by it.”

Mike Chavez, the former great Heart Butte and Browning basketball star who also had a fine career with the University of Montana Grizzlies, posted a response on Facebook to the controversy.

Somebody who has these segregated beliefs should not be allowed to do Montana High School Association events. I know for a fact his sentiments are not shared by true basketball fans. With years of playing and coaching I know many non-native folks love Indian basketball. I can’t name the amount of non-native folks through my years that walked up to me to say they love Indian basketball atmosphere. Through high school a lot of Caucasian folk would come watch our games at tournament time for pure enjoyment. A lot of non-native friends always told me their best times were playing in packed gyms against Indian teams. They would tell me they looked forward to it all season because it brought a college like atmosphere. They loved it. “So don’t let this (person) ruin your day. But at the same time don’t let him get away with it.

The Billings Gazette reported that Mushaben didn’t back down from his post. Mushaben told the Gazette he denied any racial overtone to the post and said he was pointing out the source of an issue.

“It seems that the majority of the problems occur when Native Americans play,” Mushaben told the Gazette.

Said MacDonald: “We care about tribal communities and our neighboring schools. This guy is very misinformed. It’s an important discussion and it’s really bothering me. He’s commenting on Indian basketball and I take pride in that.”

So MacDonald decided to organize the small ceremony Wednesday night.

“Maybe it generates a bigger discussion and we start to bring people together instead of making this divide between each other,” MacDonald said.

Mark Beckman, executive director of the Montana High School Basketball Association, released a statement addressing the controversy, which read in part:

As stated in the MHSA Handbook, the MHSA and its 179 member schools fully support the concept of equal opportunity for the youth of the State of Montana. There will be no discrimination with regard to gender, religion, race or ethnic origin in activities sponsored by the Association. The Montana High School Association has received numerous calls and emails in response to comments posted on various websites after the 2017 district basketball tournaments. In particular, individuals are expressing concern over recent online postings which allege that several fans of Native American teams have contributed to an undesirable environment at district tournaments. Certain online postings have further expressed the opinion that Native American teams should have a separate tournament from other member schools. The MHSA has not received any concerns from the tournament managers of the recently held district tournaments on crowd issues from this past weekend. Also, district and divisional tournament sites are determined by the schools in those districts and divisions. The MHSA has not had any school, community, or facility express to our office that they wouldn’t host a tournament because Native American schools were participating. The MHSA is a member-based entity which strives to exemplify inclusion, opportunity and tolerance in all aspects of student activities, regardless of the level of participation or the location of the events. The MHSA will not exclude or discriminate against any participants or their fans, and further is concerned with the intolerance expressed through certain online postings and social media.

For more, visit the Great Falls Tribune