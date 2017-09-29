Months after leading team to state title, N.C. softball coach dies of cancer

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – North Davidson (N.C.) Lady Knights softball head coach, Mike Lambros, has passed away.

His passing was confirmed by North Davidson Principal Angela Kiger.

The news was shared on the North Davidson High School Football Facebook page, ND Black Knights Twitter account, and North Davidson softball Instagram account.

Coach Lambros had been in hospice care for several weeks at his home in Davidson County after battling stage-four pancreatic cancer for over a year.

North Davidson has two fast pitch softball championships in its history, most recently in June, with both coming under Coach Lambros.

Lambros led the Lady Knights program for 38 years.

In a recent interview, Lambros’ pitching coach of 20 years, Billy Gerald, said, “The program he built is going to be there forever.”

Friday morning the school held a moment of silence before class.

The North Davidson community will be hosting a candlelight vigil at the school’s football field on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 in the evening.

In the tweet, the school says “We have lost a tremendous part of our program. But with time we will heal and we will continue to live and to play by his principles, as he would have wanted us to, and be a part of something bigger than ourselves.”