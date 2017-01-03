Montverde Academy (Fla.) takes over top spot in Super 25 winter boys soccer rankings

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has opened 2017 at the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for winter boys soccer.

The Eagles have yet to lose, outscoring opponents 79-7 this season. Their only blemish came in a 0-0 draw against Gulf Coast (Naples, Fla.).

Montverde was one of seven teams to enter the rankings after being unranked in the preseason.

Coppell (Texas), who entered as the nation’s No. 3 team, moved up to No. 2, while Godinez Fundamental (Santa Ana, Calif.) enters the poll at No. 3.

St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) stayed at No. 4, while Fleming Island (Orange Park, Fla.) moved from No. 9 to No. 5.