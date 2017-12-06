Montverde Academy opens atop Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Montverde Academy (Fla.) opens the season atop the Super 25 Computer rankings.

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. Because some of the data is based on past performances, the computer will be more accurate as the season progresses. As teams play more games, the computer can better slot how it stacks up against teams nationally.

The data is current through games Sunday.

The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory is also factored in.

Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) comes in at No. 2, followed by Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), and Chino Hills (Calif.).

California has four teams in the top 10, including the three above and Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.).

Memphis East, the No. 1 team in the latest Super 25 Expert rankings, opens No. 9.