Montverde Academy remains No. 1 in Super 25 winter boys soccer rankings

Montverde Academy (Fla.) finished another undefeated season and remains atop the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association Super 25 for winter boys soccer.

The Eagles went 22-0-1 to extend their national record unbeaten streak to 157 games and again won their season-ending Montverde Academy Soccer Tournament. Coach Mike Potempa has not lost a game since his arrival in 2010.

Carroll (Southlake, Texas), which was unranked in the previous Super 25, is off to a 7-0 start and has outscored its opponents 24-1.

Godinez Fundamental (Santa Ana, Calif.) remains No. 3 and improved to 14-0.

Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) moved up to No. 4 from No. 8 despite suffering its first loss of the season to move to 19-1.

Fleming Island (Orange Park, Fla.) stands at No. 5 as it takes an 18-1-2 record into the district tournament.