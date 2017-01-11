Montverde Academy, Sierra Canyon attempt Springfield to Springfield Double

Two teams will have the opportunity to pull off the rare Springfield to Springfield Double this weekend.

No. 2 Montverde Academy (Fla.) and No. 10 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) will begin at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Mo., with first-round games Thursday and are guaranteed at least three games, playing through Saturday.

The teams then will head to the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., for nationally televised showcase games on Monday. Montverde faces No. 17 Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) at 3 p.m. ET and Sierra Canyon faces No. 1 La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) in one of the event’s headline games at 5 p.m.

A year ago, Oak Hill pulled off the double. The Warriors, ranked No. 2 at the time, beat No. 7 Sierra Canyon, 49-48, on a three-pointer in the final seconds by Ty-Shon Alexander. It was the only time that Oak Hill led all night.

Oak Hill then beat Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 74-55 at Hoophall.

Sierra Canyon also made the same trip a year ago, losing to Oak Hill in the T of C final and then falling, oddly enough, to Montverde, 81-67, at Hoophall.