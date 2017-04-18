Montverde Academy (Fla.) repeats as Super 25 winter boys soccer champions

Montverde Academy (Fla.) finished another undefeated season and to repeat as the No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association Super 25 for winter boys soccer.

The Eagles went 22-0-1 to extend their national record unbeaten streak to 157 games and again won their season-ending Montverde Academy Soccer Tournament. Coach Mike Potempa has not lost a game since his arrival in 2010.

Godinez Fundamental (Santa Ana, Calif.) finished No. 2 after a 27-1-0 season, CIF Southern California Regional Division II title and Southern Section Division II crown.

Jesuit Prep (Dallas) jumped into the final Super 25 and finished at No. 3 after winning the Texas 6A title. The Rangers beat Sam Houston (Arlington) 2-1 in over time to win their second state title overall and first since 2010.

Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) won the Mississippi 6A title and finished 23-1-0.

Fleming Island (Orange Park, Fla.) was 22-1-2 and won the Florida 4A state title. Along the way, the team avenged its lone loss by beating Leon in the postseason.

Sam Houston is another newcomer in the final rankings, coming in at No. 6.