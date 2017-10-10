Montverde coach Kevin Boyle thinks R.J. Barrett could be his third No. 1 NBA Draft pick

To say Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) boys’ basketball coach Kevin Boyle is no stranger to developing future pros would be putting it mildly.

Boyle has had five players drafted in the NBA Draft’s top three, including two No. 1 overall picks.

Now he thinks he’s got his third in Canadian star R.J. Barrett.

“When it’s all said and done, I think he will be a first-team All-Pro player,” Boyle said. “He gets better and better and better. And he’s so mature. He’s got it, there’s no question.”

Barrett certainly proved that this summer leading the prestigious Nike EYBL in scoring, averaging 28 points per game for UPlay Canada.

He led Canada to the gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup, which included a 38-point, 17-rebound domination of Team USA, which was coached by Kentucky head coach John Calipari.

Shortly after that Barrett announced his decision to reclassify from 2019 to 2018 and retained the No. 1 overall spot in the ESPN 100.

Last week, he told USA Today Sports that he’d decide between Duke, Oregon and Kentucky on Nov. 10.

“He had to reclassify for sure,” Boyle said. “He dominated everyone this summer and he’ll go off to college and be one-and-done. He’ll probably be No. 1 overall; I don’t know who else would be. I mean there’s no one in that class that has the skill level that will translate to the NBA. It’s not close. R.J. is very special.”

