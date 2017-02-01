Monty Johal breaks Spud Harbour’s Glendale scoring record

He’s the fastest rising scorer in Springfield basketball, and he has passed the mighty Spud.

One school record in one night wasn’t enough for Glendale junior guard Monty Johal. The left-hander got two. Johal scored 51 points Tuesday night in a 110-69 win at West Plains. With 1,623 total points in less than three seasons, Johal has passed Spud Harbour as Glendale’s all-time leading basketball scorer.

John “Spud” Harbour, who went on to attain NAIA All-American status at Evangel University, appeared in 103 games from 2003 to 2007. Harbour scored 1,585 points for an average of 15.4 points per game.

Johal has the remainder of his junior season and his full senior year to go. He has played in 78 games and needed 13 points in Tuesday night’s game at West Plains to tie the Glendale record.

Glendale (15-5) coach Brian McTague turned Johal loose with little hesitation when he stepped on the court as a freshman in 2014.

“Monty is a talented kid, and he deserves all the publicity he gets, but his teammates have a lot to do with him scoring all those points,” McTague said.

Glendale scores an average of 80.4 points per game, led largely by Johal and fellow juniors Jordan Walton and Jaxon Davis.

McTague applauded Johal’s ability to shoot, drive, and finish, but stresses the team concept of basketball to the Falcons.

“It’s a big deal for him. He gets a lot of publicity for scoring,” McTague said. “That’s his job. He’s supposed to go score points, and the reason he’s allowed to do that is because he’s good at it, but all of our kids on our team have defined roles and specific things they’re supposed to do.”

McTague and the Falcons have their eyes on the postseason. Glendale moved up to Class 5 District 11 prior to the start of the season. One of the toughest districts in southwest Missouri also includes Kickapoo (14-4), Ozark (12-5), Parkview and Branson.

NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham holds the Springfield Public Schools and Hillcrest career scoring record in boys basketball with 2,098 points. Green-Beckham had scored 1,501 points at the end of his junior season, indicating that Johal is on pace to surpass the Springfield scoring record should he avoid injuries and maintain his average.

The Missouri record for the most points in a high school boys basketball career is 3,552, set by Fred Johnson of Wellsville-Middletown in 1986.

Johal has three NCAA Division I basketball scholarship offers from Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Toledo and Jackson State. Missouri State, Missouri, Nebraska, Drake and Indiana State are among the college teams who have shown recruiting interest in Johal, but have not extended scholarship offers.