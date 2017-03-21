Moorpark (Calif.), South Torrance (Calif.), Highland Park (Texas) enter Super 25 winter girls soccer

Moorpark (Calif.), South Torrance (Calif.) and Highland Park (Dallas) are the newcomers to the USA TODAY High School Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for winter soccer.

Moorpark is ranked No. 6 after winning the CIF Southern Regional Division II title. South Torrance is No. 8 after winning the CIF Southern Regional Division III championship.

Highland Park has finished a 20-0 regular season and is beginning the postseason.

Florida Class 1A champion St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park) remains No. 1.

JSerra (San Juan Capistrano) and Carroll (Southlake, Texas), have switched spots at Nos. 2 and 3.

Serra won the CIF Southern Regional Division I crown to finish 23-1-3. Carroll is 17-1-2 heading into the playoffs.