More victims come forward against former Redlands (Calif.) golf coach Kevin Kirkland, who sexually assaulted special needs students

A former California golf coach and math teacher who pleaded to horrific charges of sexual assault against special needs students has had more former students come forward with claims against him, reopening a painful wound and potentially costly liability for one school district.

As reported by the Redlands Daily Facts, former Redlands (Calif.) golf coach Kevin Kirkland is facing new charges that he groomed and sexually assaulted special needs students whom he befriended outside his math courses.

The Daily Facts cited the original case against Kirkland as newly amended by Irvine lawyer Morgan Stewart, who has led the prosecution against the coach, refiled to include the Redlands Unified School District, former RHS principal Christina Rivera, former school district Superintendent Lori Rhodes, and district assistant superintendent of human resources director Sabine Robertson-Phillips, all in an effort to gain a more stringent penalty against Kirkland.

At least four additional victims have allegedly come forward between Kirkland’s initial plea deal and the current charges which have been filed against he and his fellow defendants in the school district.

The former coach initially received just two years jail time for conviction on felony charges of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18 and three misdemeanor counts of annoying/molesting a child under the age of 18.

UPDATE: Attorney says 4 more alleged victims of former Redlands High teacher Kevin P. Kirkland have come forward: https://t.co/fx4OZNbwI8 — Joe Nelson (@SBcountyNow) September 19, 2017

Here is more of what Stewart told the Daily Facts of why the penalties against Kirkland needed to be enhanced:

“He would make them feel special and then go to the next step,” Stewart said. He said that next step included sexual intercourse. Stewart said complaints went ignored by the district because it “wants to protect its image” and “protect teachers first.”

The entire scenario continues to be an enormous nightmare for the Redlands School District, which now finds itself in a thorough legal entanglement with a coach who violated its trust en route to horrific transgressions against its students.