Morton named football coach at Ballard

Adrian Morton, an assistant coach in Louisville the past seven seasons, has been named the football coach at Ballard High School.

The 31-year-old Morton was an assistant coach at Manual under Oliver Lucas from 2010-15 before serving as the defensive coordinator at Ballard last season. He replaces Mike Copley, who left Ballard after one season to become the head coach at Siegel in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

“This is something I’ve been working for,” Morton said. “It’s not something where I just woke up and said, ‘Hey, I want to do this.’ When Coach Lucas hired me at Manual he said, ‘Do you want to be a head coach one day?’ I said, ‘Yes,’ and it’s been in motion since then.”

Morton is a Henry Clay High School product who played football at Georgetown College from 2003-07. He said he will take what he learned under both Lucas and Copley into his new role as head coach.

“I feel like I got my bachelor’s degree under Coach Lucas and my master’s degree under Coach Copley,” Morton said.

Ballard finished 9-4 last season, falling to Trinity 63-20 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6-A playoffs. The Bruins will lose 33 seniors off that team and will have just 10 seniors on next year’s roster, Morton said.

But one of the returnees will be quarterback Terrance May, who passed for 3,075 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.

“When he says something the other kids follow, and as a first-time head coach that’s something you need,” Morton said. “The great thing is that I know my guys. I’m not walking into a team with players I don’t know. I have a great relationship with the players on the team. …

“We had some success last year, and we’re just going to try to build on that. We know who’s on our schedule, and we’re not going to run from that. We’ll focus on improving ourselves and competing each and every week.”

Ballard is one of seven Jefferson County Public Schools programs to undergo a coaching change this off-season. Eastern named Justin Blanford its new head coach Wednesday. Central, Moore, Pleasure Ridge Park, Seneca and Western are still conducting their searches.

