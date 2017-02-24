Menu
News

Most area girls’ teams eliminated in quarters

Red River's Morgyn Payne heads up the court against Rayville Thursday night.

The quarterfinal round of the 2017 LHSAA girls’ playoffs were tough for North Louisiana with the majority of the teams enjoying the postseason sent packing.

That included a number of teams fortunate enough to earn a playoff game like Evangel and three-time defending Class 2A champion North Caddo.

Airline was the only area boys’ team playing Thursday and the Vikings lost 60-51 at Slidell.

DeRidder 50, Huntington 49: At DeRidder, the Lady Raiders (22-6) saw their season come to an end on the road.

Barbe 49, Southwood 46: At Lake Charles, the Lady Cowboys (24-8) came very close to eliminating Class 5A’s No. 1 seeded team. Jaiylan Brown closed her Southwood career with 15 points, while Danesha Hall added 12. Brandi Williams scored a game high 23 points for Barbe.

St. Thomas More 55, Loyola 41: At Lafayette, a strong season by the Lady Flyers (19-10) came up one game short of March Madness in the Division II playoffs.

Rayville 66, Red River 46: At Rayville, playing the No. 1 team in Class 2A proved too much for the Lady Bulldogs (26-9) to handle on the road.

Natchitoches Central 59, Pineville 39: At Natchitoches, the Lady Chiefs (24-8) were one of the few area teams to advance to Hammond for the Class 5A semifinals.

Arcadia 51, Lincoln Prep 49: At Arcadia, the defending Class A champs (29-1) came within a bucket of getting eliminated by the Lady Kittens (13-14) before earning a Hammond trip.

Florien 72, Hathaway 54: At Florien, the Lady Cats (39-2) advance to Hammond for the semifinals thanks to a strong second half.

Gueydan 56, Homer 45: At Gueydan, the Lady Pelicans (22-11) saw their successful season come to an end on the road.

Lafayette Christian 48, Cedar Creek 18: At Lafayette, the Lady Cougars couldn’t generate much offense in losing on the road.

Holden 76, Stanley 48: At Holden, Stanley (23-9) ran up against one of the state’s best in Class B action.

Anacoco 57, Zwolle 31: At Anacoco, Zwolle (16-20) saw its season come to a close.

Episcopal (BR) 45, St. Mary’s 27: At Baton Rouge, the Lady Tigers didn’t score often and didn’t score much in the playoff contest.

Summerfield 43, Pleasant Hill 34: At Summerfield, the Class B defending champs advance to Hammond with a chance to repeat.

