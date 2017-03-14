Mother of Wis. basketball standout dies unexpectedly after his team's sectional title win

The mother of a star basketball player in Wisconsin died unexpectedly over the weekend after his team won its sectional title game.

Jennifer Lease, the mother of Barneveld (Wis.) sophomore standout Malcolm Reed, collapsed at Watertown High School just prior to her son’s Division 5 Sectional Championship game against Hilbert. Hours later, according to the Brillion News, Lease died unexpectedly at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison due to a brain aneurysm. She was 38 years old.

Funeral services will be held at Life Church in Mt. Horeb, Wis., at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday night, per the Brillion News.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Reed expressed his feelings on Twitter Saturday night.

I encourage u to go home and give ur parents a hug and tell them u love them.. never take them for granted bc you never know what'll happen. — Malcolm Reed (@malcolmreed123) March 12, 2017

We will never know, why you out of all ppl? But heaven gained another angel to tonight. I love you Mom ❤ — Malcolm Reed (@malcolmreed123) March 12, 2017

In the sectional title game after his mother collapsed, Reed led the team with 13 points in a 62-42 win. Barneveld (24-3) opens play with heavy hearts at the state tournament on Friday against 25-2 Columbus Catholic (Marshfield, Wis.).

Reed’s mom was a member of the first Barneveld team to win a state championship in girls basketball, a 51-49 win over Gilman in 1995.

Former WHS player Malcolm Reed's mom passed away on Saturday unexpectedly, portion of the proceed help the family. https://t.co/5bpSsyo4Cs pic.twitter.com/nBFEf3Z8LL — Wis Hoops Select (@WisHoopsSelect1) March 14, 2017

A GoFundMe page in Lease’s name has been set up help the family. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised over $23,000.