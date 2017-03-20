Motivation Monday: Duke signee Alex O'Connell dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Milton (Milton, Ga.) shooting guard Alex O’Connell, a Duke signee.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My family. They’ve always supported me playing basketball ever since I was young and they’re what drives me to continue to succeed in basketball to this day. Also, haters, they motivate the hell outta me!”

Here are the fruits of Alex O’Connell’s motivation.

