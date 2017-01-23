Motivation Monday: Duke signee Mikayla Boykin dishes on what fuels her fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Clinton’s (Clinton, N.C.) Mikayla Boykin, a five-star point guard who is signed to Duke and is pumping in 44 points per game this season.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “One day being able to say I finally made it. Making it to the big stage is one of the biggest goals that I have set thus far. I just want to be great one day.”

Here are the fruits of Mikayla Boykins’ motivation.

