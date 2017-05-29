Motivation Monday: Duke signee Trevon Duval dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) point guard Trevon Duval, a Duke signee and the No. 1 floor general in the ESPN 100 for 2017.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Watching top high school players dominate when I was younger and wanting to be them when I got older. I wasn’t the kid that watched a lot of NBA basketball and dreamed of being like those guys. I liked Kobe, but that was about it. I watched guys like Brandon Jennings, O.J. Mayo, Tyreke Evans and guys like that when they played in high school. I wanted to be like them, getting in the magazines and getting a lot of attention and being the best player on the court. When you’re younger, playing high school ball seems like the big thing. So growing up I always had that as a motivation. I wanted to be the guy that people looked up to. It has kept me hungry, even today.”

Here are the fruits of Trevon Duval’s motivation.

