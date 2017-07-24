Motivation Monday: Elite catcher Will Banfield dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Brookwood (Lawrenceville, Ga.) catcher Will Banfield, a Vanderbilt commit who is ranked No. 6 overall in the Perfect Game 500.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Seeing the success of the other catchers before me. I’ve seen a lot of great players and I’ve studied how they were able to be successful so I’m definitely motivated by that. It gives me something to strive for and something to set as a goal to reach. That’s really helped me work harder and harder in the game and when I’m training.”

Here are the fruits of Will Banfield’s motivation.

