Motivation Monday: Elite PG Tre Jones dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Apple Valley (Apple Valley, Minn.) point guard Tre Jones, a junior who is considered one of the top floor generals in his class.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My family and just knowing all the sacrifices they’ve given for me to be successful and the fact that they’ve had success in sports. I come from an athletic family so we’re always pushing to be the best and, of course, my brother is in the NBA. That inspires me to work hard and give it everything I have.”

Here are the fruits of Tre Jones’ motivation.

