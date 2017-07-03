Motivation Monday: Elite pitcher Carter Raffield dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday, we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Bleckley County’s (Cochran, Ga.) Carter Raffield, one of the top pitchers in the 2018 class.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Always watching my brother and trying to be better than him. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen and it was always my goal to be better than him or at least as good as him. That’s always pushed me.”

Here are the fruits of Carter Raffield’s motivation.

