Motivation Monday: Elite pitcher Ethan Hankins dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Forsyth Central (Cumming, Ga.) right-handed pitcher Carter Raffield, a Vanderbilt commit who is ranked No. 5 overall in the Perfect Game 500.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My family. They just motivate me in every way, whether it’s working out more or just being a better person in everything that I do. They are always pushing me to points I didn’t know that I could get to and I know that I wouldn’t be here without them. That’s my greatest motivation.”

Here are the fruits of Ethan Hankin’s motivation.

@ethanhankins bring the 🔥🔥🔥 at the #tos17! #baseball A post shared by USA TODAY High School Sports (@usatodayhss) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY