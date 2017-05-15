Motivation Monday: Emmitt Williams dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) forward Emmitt Williams, a five-star recruit who runs with E1T1 (Fla.).

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My family. My brother got murdered last year and I’m from the ghetto so things like that motivate me like people would never believe. I want to buy my mom a house and everything so I have to go hard for them. That keeps me grinding.”

Here are the fruits of Emmitt Williams’ motivation.

