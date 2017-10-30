Motivation Monday: Five-star DE Micah Parsons dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Harrisburg (Pa.) defensive end Micah Parsons, a five-star recruit who is ranked No. 7 overall in the ESPN 300.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My parents. My mom works two jobs; I mean she works hard! Then my dad works three jobs. All of this to give me a better life and have the best chances. I figure if they can go this hard for 18 years I can go hard right now. That gets me going!”

Here are the fruits of Parsons’ motivation.

