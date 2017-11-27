Motivation Monday: Five-star forward Armando Bacot dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Trinity Episcopal (Richmond, Va.) junior forward Armando Bacot, a five-star prospect.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My mom and dad; they’re always pushing me to be the best on and off the court. Just seeing how hard they work for me makes me work harder on and off the court.”

Here are the fruits of Armando Bacot’s motivation.

