Motivation Monday: Five-star forward Christian Brown dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with A.C. Flora (Columbia, S.C.) wing Christian Brown, a sophomore who is ranked No. 10 overall in the ESPN 25.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Remembering my fifth grade year when I was terrible. I mean everything about my game was terrible. I remember looking at the rankings every day and everyone was ahead of me. That motivated me and I found a trainer and went to work. I went from people not knowing me to getting better and going to camps to playing well against top players to people starting to know me. Then I blew up last year. I think about it every day. I would’ve never expected to be trying out for the USA Basketball team, traveling, being considered one of the top players in my class and everything like that. But I stay motivated knowing where I came from and I know how much more work I’ve got in front of me. That keeps me hungry.”

Here are the fruits of Christian Brown’s motivation.

6'7 W Christian Brown said he's ready for the spring/summer but focusing on finishing the yr out strong w/AC Flora brothers. #GaStars2019 pic.twitter.com/ztffzALdy3 — Ga Stars EYBL 2019 (@CoachCBWilliams) January 20, 2017

