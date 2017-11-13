Motivation Monday: Five-star RB Lorenzo Lingard dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with University (Orange City, Fla.) running back Lorenzo Lingard, a five-star recruit who is committed to Miami.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Remembering what my dad told me at a very young age and that was that if I’m not working than there’s always someone out there ready to take my spot. That’s why I never played video games when I was young. I always want to be working because no one is gonna take my spot.”

Here are the fruits of Lingard’s motivation.

Lorenzo Lingard is DIFFERENT. Miami commit runs for 358 yards and 4 TDs 🔥 Full Highlights:https://t.co/zWD3OsMNxW@d1champ99 pic.twitter.com/pRPG7V63YG — Overtime (@overtime) October 7, 2017

