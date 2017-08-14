Motivation Monday: Five-star safety Brian Williams dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Bishop Dunne (Dallas) safety Brian Williams, a five-star rising junior who is ranked No. 13 overall in the 247 Sports National Composite.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “The desire to be the greatest player that I can be. I can’t be anyone else on the field, I can only be me so that’s the only thing that I work on. It sounds crazy, but a lot of people compare themselves to other players, but I only focus on getting myself better in every way on and off the field. That’s what motivates me the most.”

Here are the fruits of Brian Williams’ motivation.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY