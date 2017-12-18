Motivation Monday: Five-star SG Cassius Stanley dished on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) junior shooting guard Cassius Stanley, a five-star prospect.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Just playing and doing what I practice every day and making sure that everyone who leaves the gym knows that I’m for real. I know people say it doesn’t matter, but I like to leave no doubt. You never want to leave a bad narrative.”

Here are the fruits of Cassius Stanley’s motivation.

