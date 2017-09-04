Motivation Monday: Five-star SG Romeo Langford dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with New Albany’s (New Albany, Ind.) Romeo Langford, the No. 1 shooting guard in the ESPN 100.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Thinking about the outcome of what could happen if I continue to work hard. My ultimate goal is to make it to the NBA and when I’m in the gym and in games I just try and focus on working harder. Every play, every possession, every rep I just try and go harder because I know that pushing it more and more will put me in the best position to accomplish my goal one day.”

Here are the fruits of Romeo Langford’s motivation.

