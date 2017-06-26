Motivation Monday: Five-star SG Josh Green dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) shooting guard Josh Green, one of the top players in the 2019 class.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Just to become the best player I can be. Knowing how much more I can improve and also knowing how hard other players I look up to have worked keeps me focused and working hard. Having an older brother who plays basketball has also motivated me as I have been able to play and learn from him. It also motivates me knowing how much support my family has given me. I am lucky to have been given the opportunities because of them, and will never stop working or take any of it for granted.”

Here are the fruits of Josh Green’s motivation.

Here's Josh Green (@josh_green6), an Australian 2019 SG, leading the break before throwing down the sick, one-handed jam. (h/t @Ballislife) pic.twitter.com/lG1vHK2wNE — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) May 29, 2017

