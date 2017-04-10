Motivation Monday: Five-star SG M.J. Walker dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ga.) shooting guard M.J. Walker, a McDonald’s All American who is ranked No. 19 overall in the ESPN 100.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Wanting to see better for my parents. Both of my parents work their butts off to provide for me and I just want to see them be able to relax and enjoy their lives and not have to worry about money. That’s what drives me.”

Here are the fruits of M.J. Walker’s motivation.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY