Motivation Monday: Five-star wing Kevin Knox dishes on what fuels his on-court fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Today we caught up with Tampa Catholic’s (Tampa, Fla.) Kevin Knox, a five-star wing who is ranked No. 7 overall in the ESPN 100.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Wanting to retire my mom and retire my dad. They both do a lot for me so that’s one of my goals and one of the things I think about when I’m working out and playing. Especially my dad because he’s put in a lot of work working me out to make me the player that I am. I try and think about it before I play every game just as a reminder of what I’m doing this for. It helps me stay focused.”

Here are the fruits of Kevin Knox’s motivation.

