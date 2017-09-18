Motivation Monday: Hall of Famer Jay Williams on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up former Duke great and No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick in 2002 Jay Williams, who will officially be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in November. Williams was an ALL-USA first teamer in high school.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “A situation I’ve posted about on my Instagram before; the situation with Kobe Bryant. I’m working out before a game my rookie year with the Bulls and making a mandatory 400 shots. I see Kobe in a dead sweat. It takes me about an hour and a half to make those shots and I’m sitting down and look over and see Kobe working out with the same pace and vigor that he was prior to me even starting to workout. I’m thinking ‘This guy is gonna be burnt out.’ Then he drops an incredible amount of points on us and after the game. So me, having this insatiable appetite for knowledge to know why he chose to work so hard and he says ‘Because you walked in the gym. I wanted you to know no matter how hard you worked, I was gonna outwork you.’ That shook me. That’s how I live my life today as a broadcaster and everything I’m involved in.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY