Motivation Monday: Joe Gray Jr. dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Hattiesburg (Hattiesburg, Miss.) outfielder Joe Gray Jr., an Ole Miss commit who is ranked No. 4 overall in the Perfect Game 500.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “An easy three words: Don’t be average. I have a real fear of being average. That’s my greatest fear for sure. I try and just set myself apart in any way that I possibly can through hard work and preparation. That’s what you have to do in life and sports and that’s what I focus on and what drives me.”

Here are the fruits of Joe Gray’s motivation.

