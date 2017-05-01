Motivation Monday: Josh Nickelberry dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Game Elite-2019 (Ga.) shooting guard Josh Nickelberry, a sophomore who is one of the top scorers in the adidas Gauntlet.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My dad. He’s just taught me so much about mentality and about the actual game that I owe him everything. I want to be able to take care of him one day so I’ve gotta make it. That’s a big thing that drives me when I’m on the court playing; he made me who I am.”

Here are the fruits of Josh Nickelberry’s motivation.

