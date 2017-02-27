Motivation Monday: Kansas signee Billy Preston dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) forward Billy Preston, a Kansas signee who was recently named to the Jordan Brand Classic and McDonald’s All American Game.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Just all of the criticism and knocks on me make me want to go out there and prove people wrong so that one day hopefully I’ll able to take care of my family. That’s what motivates me the most.”

Here are the fruits of Billy Preston’s motivation.

