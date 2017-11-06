Motivation Monday: Minnesota Timberwolves PG Tyus Jones dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Tyus Jones.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My mom. I told my mom when I was a young kid that I was gonna be an NBA player and instead of shrugging me off or not taking me serious she did everything in her power to help me pursue that dream. There’s no way I’d accomplish anything without her so just making sure I take care of her from here on out is my biggest motivation.”

Here are the fruits of Tyus Jones motivation.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY