Motivation Monday: No. 1 pitcher Kumar Rocker dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker, a Vanderbilt commit who is the top ranked player in the Perfect Game Top 500.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “The outcome of the work I’m putting in. I focus on preparation the most and from the success that I’ve had I’ve learned that the more prepared you are the more success you’ll have. It sounds simple, but a lot of times people don’t put everything in to being as prepared as possible. That’s what motivates me though.”

Here are the fruits of Kumar Rocker’s motivation.

