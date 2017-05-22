Motivation Monday: No. 1 sophomore R.J. Barrett dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Montverde (Montverde, Fla.) wing R.J. Barrett, the top ranked player in the ESPN 25 who runs with UPlay Canada in the Nike EYBL.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Two things: One is my family and the other is me wanting to be the best that I can be. My family has done more than I have, just being Olympians and professional athletes. I want to be the best Barrett in the family and that’s tough, but I know that all of the hard work and sacrifices I’m making right now will pay off in the end.”

Here are the fruits of R.J. Barrett’s motivation.

