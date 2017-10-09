Motivation Monday: Ohio State OT commit Matthew Jones dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary for the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.) offensive guard Matthew Jones, an Ohio State commit.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Me not wanting to get back to the point where I was when everyone was doubting me. That was a big motivator for me because no one really believed in me. I never want to give people the chance to doubt me again so I put in the work to keep proving people wrong.”

Here are the fruits of Jones’ motivation.

